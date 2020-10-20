Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,738 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

