State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 538 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

