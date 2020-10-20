State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,577 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 161.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of X opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

