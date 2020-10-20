State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 750 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.39 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

