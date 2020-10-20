State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 670 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 533,305 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 184,994 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 80,617 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

