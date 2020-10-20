State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adient were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Adient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adient by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.29. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.