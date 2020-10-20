State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 195 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $106,000.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of DY opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

