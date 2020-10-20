News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in News by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after buying an additional 426,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in News by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 128,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in News by 82.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 549,550 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

