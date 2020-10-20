Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cerecor worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,772,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Cerecor Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.