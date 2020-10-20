Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,310 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.72. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 7.93%.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

