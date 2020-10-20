Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

