Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $88,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

