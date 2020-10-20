Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.