63,385 Shares in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,385 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 65.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

