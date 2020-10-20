Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.14 million, a P/E ratio of 137.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.