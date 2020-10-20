State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $279,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 549.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.86. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

