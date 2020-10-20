Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 132,137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

