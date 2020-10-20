Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,367 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

LXRX opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.