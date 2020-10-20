Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $60.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $55.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $239.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $240.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $232.36 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $234.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

