-$0.09 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of BWEN opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

