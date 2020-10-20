$0.65 EPS Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of PCRX opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -218.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

