Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

