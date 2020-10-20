Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Analysts forecast that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE:HEPA opened at $3.64 on Friday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.83% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

