Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Scotiabank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.