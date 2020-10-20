Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

