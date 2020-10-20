Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

