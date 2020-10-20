Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,918 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,392,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $190,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
