Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,918 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,392,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $190,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

