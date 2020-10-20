Laura Alber Sells 35,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 17th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,918 Shares of Match Group, Inc. Stock
Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,918 Shares of Match Group, Inc. Stock
Laura Alber Sells 35,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Stock
Laura Alber Sells 35,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Stock
Fs Development Holdings, Llc Purchases 441,500 Shares of FS Development Corp. Stock
Fs Development Holdings, Llc Purchases 441,500 Shares of FS Development Corp. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report