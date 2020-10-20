Laura Alber Sells 35,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

