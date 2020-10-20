Fs Development Holdings, Llc Purchases 441,500 Shares of FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) Stock

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) major shareholder Fs Development Holdings, Llc purchased 441,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,415,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSDC opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. FS Development Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $12.60.
About FS Development
See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.