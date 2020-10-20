Fs Development Holdings, Llc Purchases 441,500 Shares of FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) Stock

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) major shareholder Fs Development Holdings, Llc purchased 441,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,415,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSDC opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. FS Development Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

About FS Development

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

