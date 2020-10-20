Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of PCSB Financial worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.59. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

PCSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

