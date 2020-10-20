Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 15,903 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 522,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 159,468 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 237,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 181,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

