John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.98% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $803,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

JHMT opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $71.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20.

