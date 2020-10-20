Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,937 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Hibbett Sports worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $823.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.