Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,326 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 258.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $79.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

