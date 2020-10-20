Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EEX opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $202.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 285.26%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

