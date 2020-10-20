The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $385.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.