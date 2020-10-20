USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USDP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 434.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 436,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 45.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 182,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

