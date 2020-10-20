1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in 1st Source by 9.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.