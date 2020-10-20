Comparing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Meta Financial Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 0.95 $32.79 million $1.06 7.98 Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 1.48 $97.00 million $2.66 8.81

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 9.70% 4.82% 0.47% Meta Financial Group 20.68% 11.27% 1.39%

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Hanmi Financial on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February. 06, 2020, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates nine full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

