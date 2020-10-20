Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 394,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $185,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 59,390 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $569,550.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,995 shares of company stock worth $1,005,824 over the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCYO. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned mixed-use community; and oil and gas leasing business.

