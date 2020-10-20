Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Jumia Technologies worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

JMIA opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

