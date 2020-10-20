Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $104,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $105,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,650 shares of company stock worth $1,444,341. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

