Bank of America Corp DE Has $369,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $1,681,063.02. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $75,838.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,024 shares of company stock worth $4,728,614. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

