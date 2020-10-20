Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Brightcove worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 59.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Brightcove by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Brightcove stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

