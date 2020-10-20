DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 3,247 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.67. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 959,996 shares of company stock worth $87,174,415.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

