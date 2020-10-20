DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,641. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -335.14 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

