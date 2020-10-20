DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308,522 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.