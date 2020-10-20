DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKSI opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $824,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

