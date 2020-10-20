DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,653 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,368. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $221.63 on Tuesday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

