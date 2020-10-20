DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.